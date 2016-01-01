Dr. Maryanne Dokler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dokler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryanne Dokler, MD
Dr. Maryanne Dokler, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
Dr. Dokler works at
Nemours Children s Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1720193709
- Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Creighton U Meml Hosp
Dr. Dokler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dokler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dokler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dokler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dokler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dokler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dokler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.