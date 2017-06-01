Dr. Colalillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryanne Colalillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryanne Colalillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Colalillo works at
Locations
Women's Care Florida5002 W LEMON ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 286-0033
Brandon Regional Hospital119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-6625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Joseph's Hospital-south6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 286-0033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have 3 children now because of Dr. Colallilo!
About Dr. Maryanne Colalillo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902866593
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colalillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colalillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colalillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colalillo.
