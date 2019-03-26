Dr. Alongi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryanne Alongi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Maryanne Alongi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Alongi works at
Locations
-
1
James A. Alongid.m.d.p.c.226 7th St Ste 105, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-9680
-
2
Michael Cassano DPM369 E Main St Ste 7, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 277-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alongi?
great doctor, caring
About Dr. Maryanne Alongi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962434787
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alongi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alongi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alongi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alongi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alongi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alongi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alongi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.