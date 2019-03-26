See All Podiatrists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Maryanne Alongi, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maryanne Alongi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Alongi works at Maryanne Alongi DPM in Garden City, NY with other offices in East Islip, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James A. Alongid.m.d.p.c.
    226 7th St Ste 105, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 248-9680
  2. 2
    Michael Cassano DPM
    369 E Main St Ste 7, East Islip, NY 11730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 277-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe Repair

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maryanne Alongi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962434787
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alongi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alongi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alongi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alongi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alongi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alongi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

