Overview

Dr. Maryanna Polukhin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kishinev St Med Inst and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Polukhin works at Champaign Dental Group in Newington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.