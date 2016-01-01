Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryann Pitts, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryann Pitts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Pitts works at
Locations
Valley Health Center At Tully500 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA 95111 Directions (408) 817-1417Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
University Healthcare Alliance1300 Crane St, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 498-7489
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maryann Pitts, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1851683288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Pediatrics
