Dr. Maryann Lee, MD

Rheumatology
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryann Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Staten Island Arthritis and Rheumatology in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyositis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates of Long
    1200 South Ave Ste 307, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 698-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polymyositis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Dr Lee was referred to me by a friend in the medical field. She was very professional and thorough, and spent a long time with me answering all my questions and concerns. After my visit Dr Lee made a follow-up call to me to discuss the results of tests she had ordered, and again, answered all my concerns thoroughly and patiently. I will definitely see her again, and will also recommend her highly.
    Patricia — Jun 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maryann Lee, MD
    About Dr. Maryann Lee, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376755710
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    • Swarthmore College
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryann Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Staten Island Arthritis and Rheumatology in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Polymyositis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

