Dr. Mary Ellis-Jammal, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Ellis-Jammal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Mary Ann Ellis-jammal MD151 N Sunrise Ave Ste 1403, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 771-4414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I have taken my children to Dr. Ellis-Jammal for the past 6 years. She is attentive, thorough, and generally lovely to talk to about all sorts of issues; from developmental concerns, allergies, vaccinations, and stubborn symptoms that don't go away. I would recommend her highly to anyone as I feel her level of care and bed-side manner is wonderful.
About Dr. Mary Ellis-Jammal, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245341817
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis-Jammal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis-Jammal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis-Jammal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis-Jammal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis-Jammal.
