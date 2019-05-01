See All Pediatricians in Roseville, CA
Dr. Mary Ellis-Jammal, MD

Pediatrics
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Mary Ellis-Jammal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Ellis-Jammal works at Maryann Ellis-Jammal, MD in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mary Ann Ellis-jammal MD
    Mary Ann Ellis-jammal MD
151 N Sunrise Ave Ste 1403, Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 771-4414

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Chronic Sinusitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Chronic Sinusitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 01, 2019
    I have taken my children to Dr. Ellis-Jammal for the past 6 years. She is attentive, thorough, and generally lovely to talk to about all sorts of issues; from developmental concerns, allergies, vaccinations, and stubborn symptoms that don't go away. I would recommend her highly to anyone as I feel her level of care and bed-side manner is wonderful.
    Pediatrics
    43 years of experience
    English
    1245341817
    GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
