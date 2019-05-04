Dr. Maryann Alessio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alessio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryann Alessio, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maryann Alessio, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Maryann Alessio DO PA349 Passaic Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-8889Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
I absolutely LOVE Dr. Alessio! She is genuinely interested in all of her patients and their good health. She is all about preventative medicine and encouraging her patients to be the healthiest they can be!
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Alessio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alessio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alessio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alessio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alessio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alessio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alessio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.