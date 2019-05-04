Overview

Dr. Maryann Alessio, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Alessio works at Olde Towne Optimal Health in Nutley, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.