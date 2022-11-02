Overview

Dr. Maryam Zand, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.



Dr. Zand works at Desert Valley Medical Center in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.