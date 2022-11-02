See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Victorville, CA
Dr. Maryam Zand, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryam Zand, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.

Dr. Zand works at Desert Valley Medical Center in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Valley Hospital
    16850 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 241-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 02, 2022
    The staff is very friendly and welcoming. One lady seems to be demanding and i feel she needs to relax and let the staff do their job. Dr. Zand Is quick and always answers questions.
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maryam Zand, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1285746370
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Catheterization Med Center Of Brooklyn And Queens
    Internship
    • Downey Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryam Zand, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zand works at Desert Valley Medical Center in Victorville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zand’s profile.

    Dr. Zand has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Zand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

