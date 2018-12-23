See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Maryam Zamanian, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (25)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maryam Zamanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Zamanian works at Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialist in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maryam Zamanian, MD
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 208C, Plano, TX 75075 (972) 564-8880

  Baylor University Medical Center

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Graves' Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2018
    It’s almost in an Endicrinologist’s job description to monitor your weight. So, if you want honesty, come to Dr. Zamanian and she’ll look at that among other bloodwork and diagnostics to decide if your metabolism is operating efficiently. However, don’t kill the messenger.
    About Dr. Maryam Zamanian, MD

    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1174508311
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
    Residency
    Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital-Dallas
    Internship
    Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
    Medical Education
    U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zamanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamanian works at Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialist in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Zamanian’s profile.

    Dr. Zamanian has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamanian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

