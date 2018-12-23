Dr. Zamanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryam Zamanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryam Zamanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Maryam Zamanian, MD1600 Coit Rd Ste 208C, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 564-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It’s almost in an Endicrinologist’s job description to monitor your weight. So, if you want honesty, come to Dr. Zamanian and she’ll look at that among other bloodwork and diagnostics to decide if your metabolism is operating efficiently. However, don’t kill the messenger.
About Dr. Maryam Zamanian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174508311
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital-Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Dr. Zamanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamanian has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamanian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.