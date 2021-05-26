Dr. Yazdanshenas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryam Yazdanshenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryam Yazdanshenas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Yazdanshenas works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Mission Viejo30492 Gateway Pl Ste 210, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Yaz is a very caring Doctor, I had a visit with her for the first time a couple of weeks ago, she spent one hour with me, she is very diligent and can be harsh in a good concerning way.
About Dr. Maryam Yazdanshenas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1548555212
Education & Certifications
- University of Los Angeles School of Medicine - Kern Medical Center
- University of Los Angeles School of Medicine - Kern Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazdanshenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yazdanshenas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yazdanshenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdanshenas speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdanshenas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdanshenas.
