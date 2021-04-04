Dr. Maryam Tonekaboni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonekaboni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Tonekaboni, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryam Tonekaboni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Office18350 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LACare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is compassionate and is extremely knowledgeable. She goes above and beyond to make sure I stay healthy. I am happy to have her as my family Doctor.
About Dr. Maryam Tonekaboni, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
- 1851663744
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Family Practice
