Dr. Maryam Sharifi, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryam Sharifi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group14600 Sherman Way Ste 300, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 781-7097
HealthCare Partners Roscoe Tower West18546 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-4028Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Optum Primary and Specialty Care2211 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 955-5773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been very happy with Dr Sharifi. She is very professional, listens to my concerns patiently, and explains everything clearly. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Maryam Sharifi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407086580
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sharifi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharifi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharifi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharifi.
