Dr. Arbatani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryam Arbatani, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maryam Arbatani, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Arbatani works at
Neurobehavioral Hosp of Plm Beaches N993 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 257-3348
- 2 550 SE 6th Ave Ste G2, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 440-5242
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-5252
Largo Medical Center201 14th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 586-7103Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Not sure why someone rated her a 1 out of 5 stars. She definitely spends time with me to try to make a plan. She seems to care about my outcome and treats me with compassion. She is better than most psychiatrists I have worked with over the past 32 years on and off There is only one I can think of that is better. That is doctor Suarez in Brandon, FL. I moved so I have not been going to him since I moved.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1255748182
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
