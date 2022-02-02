See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodland Hills, CA
Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO

Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Mortezaiefard works at ABM Medical Clinic, Inc in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abm Medical Clinic Inc
    21133 Costanso St, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 791-0284

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Itchy Skin
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Itchy Skin
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Migraine Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2022
    The Dr. and her team were so warm and welcoming! I haven’t seen a doctor in years and was very nervous, but they went above and beyond to make me feel at ease. I also learned so much from the Dr. and I am looking forward to my next visit. Thank you!
    M.Bell — Feb 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO
    About Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285653196
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryam Mortezaiefard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortezaiefard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mortezaiefard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mortezaiefard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mortezaiefard works at ABM Medical Clinic, Inc in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mortezaiefard’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortezaiefard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortezaiefard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortezaiefard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortezaiefard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

