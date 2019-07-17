Dr. Mizrahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryam Mizrahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryam Mizrahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Maryam Y Mizrahi Md.p.c.14800 Physicians Ln Ste 132, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 610-5080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Mizrahi for years and have been very happy with their service. Great service, good people. Very helpful and easy to talk to. Dr. Mizrahi has been amazing and I keep returning because of her! She is always friendly and patient, listens to any questions and concerns I may have and always takes the time to explain things to me. She is spot on with her diagnosis. Four words that describe my experience with Dr. Mizrahi and her team: HONEST, TRUSTWORTHY, THROUGH, AND CARING. I highly recommend Dr. Mizrahi to anyone who is looking for a great family doctor.
About Dr. Maryam Mizrahi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225179732
Education & Certifications
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizrahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizrahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizrahi speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizrahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizrahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizrahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizrahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.