Dr. Maryam Mizrahi, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (19)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maryam Mizrahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mizrahi works at MIZRAHI MARYAM MD in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryam Y Mizrahi Md.p.c.
    14800 Physicians Ln Ste 132, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 610-5080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 17, 2019
    I have gone to Dr. Mizrahi for years and have been very happy with their service. Great service, good people. Very helpful and easy to talk to. Dr. Mizrahi has been amazing and I keep returning because of her! She is always friendly and patient, listens to any questions and concerns I may have and always takes the time to explain things to me. She is spot on with her diagnosis. Four words that describe my experience with Dr. Mizrahi and her team: HONEST, TRUSTWORTHY, THROUGH, AND CARING. I highly recommend Dr. Mizrahi to anyone who is looking for a great family doctor.
    Kina E — Jul 17, 2019
    About Dr. Maryam Mizrahi, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mizrahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mizrahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mizrahi works at MIZRAHI MARYAM MD in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mizrahi’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizrahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizrahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizrahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizrahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

