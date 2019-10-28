See All Oncologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Maryam Lustberg, MD

Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryam Lustberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Lustberg works at James Comprehensive Breast Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Osteopenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    James Comprehensive Breast Center
    1145 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-0066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2019
    She is the very best doctor! Caring and knowledgeable, she takes time to understand and provides great advice. I would recommend her to anyone. I am so thankful to have her as my oncologist.
    — Oct 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Maryam Lustberg, MD
    About Dr. Maryam Lustberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639111065
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University
    Internship
    • University Of Maryland
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
