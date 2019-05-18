Dr. Maryam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryam Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Kennedy Medical Gr - Dba Kennedy Health Alliance333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (844) 542-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan is a caring , sincere dr . She takes her time with you in the office . Explains things and wants to know if there is a problem getting specialty medication.She returns calls or has her office personal do so . In a timely manner .She also consults with the dr whom sent you to see her .Treats you like a family member .
About Dr. Maryam Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Urdu
- 1780893826
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- King Edward Medical University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
