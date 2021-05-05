Overview

Dr. Maryam Kazemzadeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kazemzadeh works at Long Beach Comprehnsv Health Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

