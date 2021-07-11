Dr. Maryam Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Haque, MD
Overview
Dr. Maryam Haque, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Locations
Drexel Dermatology219 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-5550
Oak City Dermatology115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 406, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 283-1099
Haverford Dermatology PC940 E Haverford Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing, brilliant doctor. She took the time and was so compassionate. I would trust all my family members in her hands. She is incredibly smart, but also had great bedside manner.
About Dr. Maryam Haque, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Urdu
- 1720235450
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haque has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haque speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.