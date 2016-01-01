See All Rheumatologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Maryam Gul, MD

Rheumatology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryam Gul, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center.

Dr. Gul works at Precision Rheumatology in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Rheumatology, INC
    2050 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 883-7180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Anaheim Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Maryam Gul, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Mandarin, Punjabi, Turkish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1497015192
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health ( NIH)
    Residency
    • NYU Winthrop
    Medical Education
    • Saint Georges University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryam Gul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gul speaks Arabic, Mandarin, Punjabi, Turkish and Urdu.

    Dr. Gul has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

