Dr. Maryam Gul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryam Gul, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center.
Dr. Gul works at
Locations
Precision Rheumatology, INC2050 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92802 Directions (714) 883-7180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maryam Gul, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Mandarin, Punjabi, Turkish and Urdu
- 1497015192
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health ( NIH)
- NYU Winthrop
- Saint Georges University School of Medicine
- UCLA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Gul works at
Dr. Gul speaks Arabic, Mandarin, Punjabi, Turkish and Urdu.
