Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD

Nephrology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Conway, SC. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Conway Medical Center.

Dr. Gondal works at Coastal Kidney Center in Conway, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Kidney Center
    834 FARRAR DR, Conway, SC 29526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Conway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2018
    I am new to the area and was unsure of where to even begin when I went to the hospital with what I thought was possibly a kidney stone and found out I had a whole new sort of problems. I knew no one, no facility, or no doctor. I had to follow up care with Dr. Gondal in Myrtle Beach. Her staff and her herself were very thorough and professional. I was very uneasy (and scared) but quickly felt welcomed and at ease in the office with everything being explained to me.
    newtoarea in little river, SC — Jul 30, 2018
    About Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1003163593
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Aga Khan University Medical College
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryam Gondal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gondal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gondal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gondal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gondal works at Coastal Kidney Center in Conway, SC. View the full address on Dr. Gondal’s profile.

    Dr. Gondal has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gondal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gondal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gondal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gondal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gondal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

