Dr. Farag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maryam Farag, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryam Farag, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Farag works at
Locations
-
1
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dentistry525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5175
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farag?
About Dr. Maryam Farag, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1295076255
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farag works at
Dr. Farag has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.