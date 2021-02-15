Dr. Maryam Baird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Baird, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maryam Baird, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Dr. Baird works at
Woman's Health Sugar Land15890 Southwest Fwy Ste 410, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 384-5824
OBGYN Medical Center Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-3855Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to her for the past 12 years. Best bedside manners. Best listener. She is the best in every category.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Dr. Baird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.