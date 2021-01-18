Dr. Maryam Bahreini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahreini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Bahreini, MD
Dr. Maryam Bahreini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Internal Medicine Specialists Inc.72780 Country Club Dr Ste 100, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 773-9750
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
She is a very caring doctor. She carries you to another step in doctoring.
About Dr. Maryam Bahreini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bahreini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahreini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahreini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahreini has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahreini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahreini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahreini.
