Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Azerbaijan Medical University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Ardalan works at Women Elite Care in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Valencia Surgical Center
    25775 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 260-1282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Aug 23, 2017
    Dr. Ardalan has amazing bedside manner and is wonderful and caring. She truly wants what is best for you. I would highly recommend her to others and also finding a doctor that was board certified was important to me and my husband. I went through a lot last year and felt like I was in wonderful, capable hands with Dr. Adalan. She is truly one of a kind and you can even email her through and patient portal and was always available when I needed her. Thank you, Dr. Ardalan!
    Jessica in Valencia, CA — Aug 23, 2017
    About Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1396936217
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Harbor / UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Azerbaijan Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ardalan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ardalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ardalan works at Women Elite Care in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ardalan’s profile.

    Dr. Ardalan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardalan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

