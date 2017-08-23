Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Azerbaijan Medical University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Ardalan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valencia Surgical Center25775 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 260-1282
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ardalan?
Dr. Ardalan has amazing bedside manner and is wonderful and caring. She truly wants what is best for you. I would highly recommend her to others and also finding a doctor that was board certified was important to me and my husband. I went through a lot last year and felt like I was in wonderful, capable hands with Dr. Adalan. She is truly one of a kind and you can even email her through and patient portal and was always available when I needed her. Thank you, Dr. Ardalan!
About Dr. Maryam Ardalan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1396936217
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- Azerbaijan Medical University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardalan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardalan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardalan works at
Dr. Ardalan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ardalan speaks Persian, Spanish and Turkish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.