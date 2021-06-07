Dr. Afshar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryam Afshar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maryam Afshar, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Afshar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Mohs Laboratory-shiley Pavilion10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8645
-
2
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afshar?
Amazing doctor, I had severe cystic and inflammatory acne for a few years and Dr. Afshar cleared it all up after I had completely given up hope. She listens to you and is so respectful and makes it clear that she's here for you long-term. I am so grateful for her.
About Dr. Maryam Afshar, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992063036
Education & Certifications
- KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afshar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afshar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afshar works at
Dr. Afshar has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.