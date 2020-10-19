Dr. Marya Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marya Porter, MD
Overview
Dr. Marya Porter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Obstetrics and Gynecology15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 200, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Gilsbar 360
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porter?
My visit was pleasant as always. Dr. Porer is an excellent caring physician. Not only a physician a person in general. ? Need more doctors with her pleasant smile....
About Dr. Marya Porter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700988508
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.