Dr. Marya Porter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at MAGNOLIA OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.