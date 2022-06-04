See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Marya Gendzielewski, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (28)
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marya Gendzielewski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Gendzielewski works at St. Joseph's Physician in Syracuse, NY.

Locations

    Marya Gendzielewski MD
    Marya Gendzielewski MD
104 Union Ave Ste 801, Syracuse, NY 13203
(315) 422-4983

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oswego Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 04, 2022
    Dr. G diagnosed and treated conditions other doctors could not recognize. She is amazing.
    Joanbug — Jun 04, 2022
    About Dr. Marya Gendzielewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457347924
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Residency
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
