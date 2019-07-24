Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zupanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD
Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Choc Children's Hospital1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-7601
CHOC Pediatric Neurology Clinic505 S Main St Ste 350, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-7601
Mchs Hospitals Inc.1000 N Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449 Directions (715) 075-0563
Choc. Childrens Health Center Orange Centrum1120 W La Veta Ave Ste 125, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 532-7601
Dr. Zupanc is the most compassionate and caring epileptologists I have ever known. She is also a unmatched genius when it comes to pediatric epilepsy and a miracle worker.
About Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Zupanc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zupanc accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zupanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zupanc works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Zupanc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zupanc.
