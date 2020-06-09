Overview

Dr. Mary Zondorak-Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Zondorak-Perez works at Personal Care Pediatrics in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.