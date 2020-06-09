Dr. Mary Zondorak-Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zondorak-Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Zondorak-Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Zondorak-Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Personal Care Pediatrics2964 N State Road 7 Ste 340, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zonorak-Perez is an amazing doctor. Both our children have been with doctor Perez for years. She always goes above and beyond to make sure they are healthy and happy. We absolutely love Dr. Zondorak-Perez
About Dr. Mary Zondorak-Perez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376658757
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zondorak-Perez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zondorak-Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zondorak-Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zondorak-Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zondorak-Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zondorak-Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.