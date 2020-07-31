Dr. Yurko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Yurko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Yurko, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology833 Michigan St NE Bldg 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-1440
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
I have gone to Dr. Yurok for several years now. She is knowledgeable and careful.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124012992
- Nw University Med School
- McGaw Med Ctr Of Northwestern, Dermatology Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Pediatrics
- U Chicago-Wyler Chldns Hosp
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Yurko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Yurko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yurko.
