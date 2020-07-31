See All Dermatologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Mary Yurko, MD

Dermatology
3 (39)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Yurko, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Yurko works at Psoriasis & Eczema Treatment Center in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology
    833 Michigan St NE Bldg 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-1440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Allergic Reaction
Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(20)
Jul 31, 2020
I have gone to Dr. Yurok for several years now. She is knowledgeable and careful.
— Jul 31, 2020
About Dr. Mary Yurko, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1124012992
Education & Certifications

  • Nw University Med School
  • McGaw Med Ctr Of Northwestern, Dermatology Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Pediatrics
  • U Chicago-Wyler Chldns Hosp
  • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
  • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
