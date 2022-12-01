Dr. Mary Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Youssef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Youssef, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists614 S Edmonds Ln Ste 101, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 434-1988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Specialists - Flower Mound2560 Central Park Ave Ste 140, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 874-2042
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Youseff was recommended to me by a good friend and patient of hers, [...].
About Dr. Mary Youssef, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
