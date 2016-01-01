Overview

Dr. Mary Yee, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.



Dr. Yee works at Integrative Health Solutions LLC in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in Adams, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.