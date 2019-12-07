Overview

Dr. Mary Woodruff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Woodruff works at Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

