Dr. Mary Wittman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Wittman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Wittman works at Eastside Obstetrics&Gynecology in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mary Beth Wittman M.d. Pllc
    12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 450, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 12, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Wittman for over 10 years and she genuinely makes me feel like a friend. I was diagnosed with breast cancer and she prepared a pamper kit for me and went above and beyond checking up on me once I was assigned an Oncologist.
    — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Wittman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952481889
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • University Of California/San Diego, Long Beach State University/Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Wittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wittman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wittman works at Eastside Obstetrics&Gynecology in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wittman’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

