Dr. Mary Windels, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mary Windels, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Southington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hospital / University of Connecticut

Dr. Windels works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Southington
    462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 224-5672
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - # Route 82
    111 Salem Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 892-6906
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-4158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Backus Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 29, 2021
    Dr Windels was great! Totally explained Everything in terms I understood. She is very caring, sweet and just so nice. She did her homework and read all my Previous office visits, hospital stays etc.what a pleasure to have a Doctor Like her on my team. I have 100 percent confidence in Dr Windels.
    Raymond Bernier — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Mary Windels, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1750378253
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital / University of Connecticut
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Windels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Windels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Windels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Windels has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Windels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Windels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Windels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

