Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Wilkinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Wilkinson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Oncology and Hematology Assoc. of Northern Virginia8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 340, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 207-0736
- 2 1800 Orleans St Fl 10, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-9202
-
3
The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 660-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkinson?
The BEST, professional, caring and honest. Thank you for being the best in your field, I know that because of your care I am here 17 years later.
About Dr. Mary Wilkinson, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538184056
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Dr. Wilkinson has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.