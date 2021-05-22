See All General Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Mary Wilde, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mary Wilde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C

Dr. Wilde works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavillion
    9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 824-4141
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 22, 2021
    I am a healthcare provider, and when I was diagnosed with breast cancer I started my search for the best surgeon. The same name kept coming up from colleagues, friends and neighbors... Mary Wilde. She is experienced, and from the moment I met her I knew I was in good hands. She provided the best surgery and care that any patient could ask for.
    About Dr. Mary Wilde, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508901810
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Wilde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilde works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wilde’s profile.

    Dr. Wilde has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

