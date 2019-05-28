Dr. Mary Whitten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Whitten, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Whitten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Whitten works at
Locations
Eastover Obstetrics & Gyn Assc7810 Providence Rd Ste 105, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 446-7800
Eastover Obstetrics and Gynecology1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 450, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most caring physician I have met in a long while When I needed her empathy she offered it without condescension and with knwolegeable direction by recommending the care of a specialist. My many thanks to her.
About Dr. Mary Whitten, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1265457451
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
