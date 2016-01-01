Dr. Mary Wendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Wendel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Wendel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Wendel works at
Locations
-
1
Medi Tresse888 Worcester St Ste 95, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (774) 353-3405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wendel?
About Dr. Mary Wendel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1528287794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.