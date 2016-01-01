Dr. Mary Kramer Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kramer Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Kramer Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Infirmary Pediatrics4013 Airport Blvd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 435-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Kramer Wells, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1316975279
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kramer Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer Wells works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer Wells.
