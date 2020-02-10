Overview

Dr. Mary Welch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Welch works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.