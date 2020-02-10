See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mary Welch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Welch, MD

Neurology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Welch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Welch works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Cancer
Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brain Cancer
Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Meningitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Leptomeninges) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Welch?

    Feb 10, 2020
    Excellent. She was caring and compassionate. Answered all our questions and listened attentively. Would highly recommend
    Joan mcevoy — Feb 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Welch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Welch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Welch to family and friends

    Dr. Welch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Welch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Welch, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Welch, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356592406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia U
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welch works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Welch’s profile.

    Dr. Welch has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Welch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.