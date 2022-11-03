Overview

Dr. Mary Wechter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Wechter works at River City OBGYN in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.