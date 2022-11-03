Dr. Mary Wechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Wechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Wechter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
River City OBGYN836 Prudential Dr Ste 1600, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 399-4862
Baptist Medical Center800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Being a 100% Permanently and Totally Military Disabled Service-Connected Veteran, Dr. Wechter who is also a (Veteran’s WatchStander) has saved my life twice. Attending my scheduled appointments with Dr. Wechter is not only a holistic experience but also a fellowship.
About Dr. Mary Wechter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194813493
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wechter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wechter has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Wechter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.