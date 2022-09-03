Dr. Mary Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Webster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Webster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Webster works at
Locations
Center for Psychiatric Care PC4112 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 405-9945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Webster may perpetually run late but she also gives her patients all the time needed so that she can accurately help. I've been with her for 15 years. I have never considered leaving her practice. My mental health is complicated and she is adept at balancing the symptoms with my medication.
About Dr. Mary Webster, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1730179466
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster works at
Dr. Webster has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
