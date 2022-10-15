Overview

Dr. Mary Weatherington, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Weatherington works at Healthcare Connection Inc in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.