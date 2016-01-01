Overview

Dr. Mary Washington, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Washington works at RMD Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.