Dr. Mary Warden, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Warden, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Cancer Institute
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group20 Prospect Ave Ste 402, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Warden is one of the finest (if not the finest) surgeons at HUMC. Not only is she an expert surgeon, she is also very compassionate, patient, and caring. She made the entire experience of having breast cancer and the ensuing surgery much easier to swallow, and I felt that she was with me the whole way. I am heartbroken to know that she is retiring.
About Dr. Mary Warden, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1780767087
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- UMDNJ-Newark
