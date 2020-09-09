See All Plastic Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Mary Warden, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mary Warden, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Dr. Warden works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 402, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-0980

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Surgery
Breast Surgical Procedure
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Surgery
Breast Surgical Procedure

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 09, 2020
    Dr. Warden is one of the finest (if not the finest) surgeons at HUMC. Not only is she an expert surgeon, she is also very compassionate, patient, and caring. She made the entire experience of having breast cancer and the ensuing surgery much easier to swallow, and I felt that she was with me the whole way. I am heartbroken to know that she is retiring.
    Roberta L. — Sep 09, 2020
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1780767087
    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    • UMDNJ-Newark
    Dr. Mary Warden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warden works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Warden’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Warden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

