Dr. Mary Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urgentcare Medical Center of Rowland Heights18395 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 964-1120
-
2
Urgentcare Medical Center of Rowland Heights1118 S Garfield Ave Ste 201, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Very professional! I was sick with high fever and she prescribed the right medications so I had a rapid recovery. Then she had me to have blood tests during the follow-up visits and found out my CA125 level is way above the normal. It is now in the process to find out the cause. Thanks for her professionalism.
About Dr. Mary Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Burmese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1669564811
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Burmese, Chinese and Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.