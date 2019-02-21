Dr. Mary Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Walsh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
AMITA Health Center for Mental Health3436 N Kennicott Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 952-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walsh is the MOST CARING, EMPATHIC, INSIGHTFUL AND GIFTED PSYCHIATRIST!! She listens well and takes the time to know her patients. She believes in developing a trusting therapeutic relationship. She also has a warm, nurturing style. She is truly one in a million. I'm grateful that she's my Dr...
About Dr. Mary Walsh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
